Mahesh Sharma retains Gautam Buddh Nagar with 8.30 lakh votes

on Thursday retained the Lok Sabha seat, bagging 8.30 lakh votes, the district election office said.

Sharma defeated his nearest rival, Nagar, with a margin of 3.37 lakh votes, pocketing 59.64 per cent of the 13.92 lakh votes polled, the office said.

Voting across the five assembly segments of Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Sikandrabad and Khurja that constitute the parliamentary seat was done on April 12, it said.

Nagar, whose candidature was also backed by the and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, emerged second with 4.93 lakh votes, getting a share of 35.46 per cent. Congress' was a distant third with 42,077 votes which were 3.02 per cent of total votes, according to the office.

As many as 8,371 people pressed NOTA (None of the Above) option, which was more than what any of the remaining 10 candidates, including Independents, polled, the official data showed.

The counting was conducted at the election office in Phool Mandi in It began at 8 am and ended at around 10.30 pm after 43 rounds of counting.

Sharma, 59, had secured 50 per cent of the total votes polled in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to an official data.

Sharma, a doctor by profession, served as of state for civil aviation, (independent charge) for culture and environment, among others, in the during the 16th Lok Sabha.

"This resounding victory signals the end of dynastic and of casteism. The people have reposed their faith in Modi, it's the victory of the people's faith," Sharma told PTI Thursday.

"The way the prime and BJP president have steered the party, the whole country has supported us and is behind this new history," he added.

