BJP youth wing protests against Sidhu's post-Pulwama comment

The youth wing of Mumbai BJP Saturday protested outside a television channel office in the metropolis demanding the ouster of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for his alleged "Pakistan siding" "can you blame the entire nation" comment following the Pulwama attack.
The Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) labelled Sidhu a "Pakistani agent" and asked functionaries of the television channel to drop him from a comedy show which he is part of.
On Friday, even as he condemned the attack and called it "cowardly", Sidhu, however, posed, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"
Sidhu, who was speaking outside the Punjab Assembly Friday, incidentally was among the invitees for the swearing in ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan prime minister last year.
Condemning Sidhu's statement, BJYM general secretary Pradip Vyas questioned why the former always sided with Pakistan.
"When the entire country is bleeding at the death of the CRPF jawans, Sidhu is siding with Pakistan. He needs to be isolated and boycotted. That is why we asked Sony channel functionaries to drop him from their comedy show," he said.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
