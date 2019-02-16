BJP youth wing protests against Sidhu's post-Pulwama comment

The youth wing of Saturday protested outside a television channel office in the metropolis demanding the ouster of cricketer-turned-politician for his alleged " siding" "can you blame the entire nation" comment following the attack.

The Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) labelled a "Pakistani agent" and asked functionaries of the television channel to drop him from a comedy show which he is part of.

On Friday, even as he condemned the attack and called it "cowardly", Sidhu, however, posed, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"



Sidhu, who was speaking outside the Friday, incidentally was among the invitees for the swearing in ceremony of as last year.

Condemning Sidhu's statement, BJYM questioned why the former always sided with

"When the entire country is bleeding at the death of the CRPF jawans, is siding with Pakistan. He needs to be isolated and boycotted. That is why we asked channel functionaries to drop him from their comedy show," he said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Pakistan-based suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)