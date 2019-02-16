Merkel says US calling European cars a threat is 'frightening'

German on Saturday labelled as "frightening" tough US trade rhetoric planning to declare European a national security threat.

"If these cars... suddenly spell a threat to US national security, than that is frightening to us," she said.

pointed out that the biggest of German luxury brand was not in but in South Carolina, from where it exports vehicles to

"All I can say is it would be good if we could resume proper talks with one another," she said at the Munich Security Conference.

"Then we will find a solution."



A report has concluded that auto imports threaten national security, setting the stage for possible tariffs by the White House, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The investigation, ordered by in May, is "positive" with respect to the central question of whether the imports "impair" US national security, said a European auto industry source.

"It's going to say that auto imports are a threat to national security," said an with another auto company.

The report, which is expected to be delivered to the by a Sunday deadline, has been seen as a major risk for foreign automakers.

Trump has threatened to slap 25 per cent duties on European autos, especially targeting Germany, which he says has harmed the American

After receiving the report, the US will have 90 days to decide whether to move ahead with tariffs.

Trump in July reached a trade truce with Jean-Claude Juncker, with the two pledging no new tariffs while the negotiations continued.

has already drawn up a list of 20 billion euros (USD 22.6 billion) in US exports for retaliatory tariffs should press ahead, the commission's for Trade told the last month.

The has used the national security argument -- saying that undermining the American impairs military readiness, among other claims -- to impose steep tariffs on and aluminium imports, drawing instant retaliation from the EU, Canada, and

Trading partners have sometimes reacted with outrage at the suggestion their exports posed a threat to US national security.

