'Black Widow' film won't be R-rated: Marvel head Kevin Feige

has said that the "Black Widow" standalone film will not be rated 'R'.

The quashed the rumours surrounding the movie's rating saying the film, to be fronted by Scarlett Johansson, was never considered for a rating above PG-13.

"It never was going to be (R-rated).

"Somebody writes, 'I hear it's R-rated!' And then everybody writes it up," told ComicBook.com.

When asked if this could be considered as him officially dismissing the rumour, he responded, "Yes. Correct."



The highly anticipated film will star Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.

Cate Shorthand of "The Syndrome" fame is attached to direct.

