JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Reba McEntire turned down iconic 'Titanic' role

Celine Dion biopic in the works
Business Standard

'Black Widow' film won't be R-rated: Marvel head Kevin Feige

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that the "Black Widow" standalone film will not be rated 'R'.

The studio head quashed the rumours surrounding the movie's rating saying the film, to be fronted by Scarlett Johansson, was never considered for a rating above PG-13.

"It never was going to be (R-rated).

"Somebody writes, 'I hear it's R-rated!' And then everybody writes it up," Feige told ComicBook.com.

When asked if this could be considered as him officially dismissing the rumour, he responded, "Yes. Correct."

The highly anticipated film will star Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.

Cate Shorthand of "The Berlin Syndrome" fame is attached to direct.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 09:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements