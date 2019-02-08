Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sasikumar Mukund in last four

Top-seed of and his 16th-seeded compatriot Sasikumar Mukund moved into the semifinals of the ATP Chennai Open Challenger tournament here Friday, albeit in contrasting styles.

They were joined in the last four by second-seeded Corentin Moutet and unseeded Australian Andrew Harris, both coming through in three-set matches.

Chennai southpaw Gunneswaran eased past Australia's James Duckworth, the seventh-seed, 6-4, 6-3.

He served well and hit some crunching forehands while Duckworth tried to attack with limited success.

In the ninth game, Gunneswaran broke his rival's serve with some aggressive play. He served out the set easily in the next game.

The second set was a romp as Duckworth began to wilt in the heat. The Aussie quickly fell behind 0-4 before fighting back to 2-5.

The Indian was serving for the match when he double faulted twice to drop serve.

In the next game, Duckworth saved a match point but missed a shot on the subsequent point to end the match.

Mukund was an impressive winner as he overcame a mid-match slump to beat 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in a long-drawn encounter.

Moutet faced a strong challenge from of the tenth seed, before coming through in a close third set.

He will now meet Mukund in the semifinals.

Harris came back from behind to upset the fifth seed of in three sets to set up a last four clash with Gunneswaran.

Results: Mens singles: Quarterfinals: Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Ind-X1) beat (Aus-X7) 6-4, 6-3; (Aus) beat (ESP-X5) 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-2; Sasikumar Mukund (X-16) beat (GBR) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(3); Corentin Moutet (Fra-X2) beat Nicola Kuhn (ESP-X10) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Semifinals: and (Aus-X1) beat and (Fin) 6-4, 6-3; and (Italy) beat (CRO) and Tsung- (Taipei) (X-2) 6-0, 6-4.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)