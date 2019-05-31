Blistering heat wave sweeps Haryana and Punjab

Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in and Friday, with being the hottest place in the two states at 45.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, and recorded maximum temperatures of 45.1 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, respectively, a meteorological department report said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of and Haryana, recorded a maximum temperature 44.2 degrees Celsius --five notches above the normal.

In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a maximum of 45.5 degrees Celsius followed by 45.3 degrees Celsius in Hisar, 44 degrees Celsius in Karnal, 45 degrees Celsius in Ambala and 44.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul, MeT department said.

Heat wave conditions would continue in the two states and Chandigarh till Sunday, it has forecast.

