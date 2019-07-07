JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ponting says loss to SA and injury setback not ideal for Australia ahead of World Cup semifinal
Business Standard

BMC tows 56 vehicles for illegal parking, 9 owners pay Rs 10k

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

At least 56 vehicles were towed Sunday on the first day of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation imposing hefty fines for illegal parking within a 500-meter radius of 26 authorised public parking lots, officials said.

The fines range from Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers to Rs 15,000 for heavy vehicles, and the total amount could go up to Rs 23,250 in case late payment penalties are invoked, an official said.

Of the 56 vehicles towed on Sunday, owners of nine cars paid a fine of Rs 10,000 each and got their vehicles released, he said.

The rest 47 will have to pay late payment penalty, he added.

The official said the patronage of public parking lots had increased after civic action began on Sunday, including one facility which saw 255 cars over and above its capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 21:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU