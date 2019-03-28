BMW unveils Chennai-made 530i M Sport, priced at Rs 59 lakh

-
ALSO READ
BMW India registers 13% car sales growth to 11,105 units in 2018
Mercedes-Benz unveils 2019 C 43 at Rs 75 lakh
BMW to increase prices in India by up to 4% from January: Chairman
BMW India registers growth of 11%, sells 7,915 units during Jan-Sep
Despite offers, luxury car sales hit slow lane in 2018, rise a mere 4.9%
-
German luxury carmaker BMW Thursday launched 530i M Sport in India, priced at Rs 59.2 lakh (ex-showroom).
The model now comes with a petrol engine, is locally produced at Chennai and is BS-VI compliant, BMW said in a statement.
The company already sells diesel variant of the model in the country.
The 530i M Sport comes with technologies such as display key which allows drivers to keep round the clock contact with car.
It also has a gesture-control feature that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions, it said.
The model is also loaded with various safety features including six air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), among others.
The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 530i produces an output of 185kW or 252 hp, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.2 seconds.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)