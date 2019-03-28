BMW unveils Chennai-made 530i M Sport, priced at Rs 59 lakh

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

German luxury carmaker BMW Thursday launched 530i M Sport in India, priced at Rs 59.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model now comes with a petrol engine, is locally produced at Chennai and is BS-VI compliant, BMW said in a statement.

The company already sells diesel variant of the model in the country.

The 530i M Sport comes with technologies such as display key which allows drivers to keep round the clock contact with car.

It also has a gesture-control feature that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions, it said.

The model is also loaded with various safety features including six air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), among others.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 530i produces an output of 185kW or 252 hp, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.2 seconds.

First Published: Thu, March 28 2019. 15:00 IST

