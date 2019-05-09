BMW launches MINI John Cooper Works Hatch priced Rs 43.5 lakh

German Thursday launched its Works Hatch in priced at Rs 43.5 lakh.

The Works, based on the 3-door Hatch, will be available at all MINI dealerships as completely built-up unit (CBU) unit from June onwards, said in a statement.

Group said, Works has always been in a league of its own with a unique combination of heritage, exclusivity and performance.

"Our premium performance models that are named after the legendary John Cooper are the most powerful and exclusive MINI models ever built," he added.

The MINI Hatch is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine and can touch 100 km per hr in 6.1 seconds, the company said.

