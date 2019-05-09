JUST IN
Business Standard

BMW launches MINI John Cooper Works Hatch priced Rs 43.5 lakh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

German luxury car maker BMW Thursday launched its MINI John Cooper Works Hatch in India priced at Rs 43.5 lakh.

The MINI John Cooper Works, based on the MINI 3-door Hatch, will be available at all MINI dealerships as completely built-up unit (CBU) unit from June onwards, BMW India said in a statement.

BMW Group India acting President Hans-Christian Baertels said, John Cooper Works has always been in a league of its own with a unique combination of heritage, exclusivity and performance.

"Our premium performance models that are named after the legendary John Cooper are the most powerful and exclusive MINI models ever built," he added.

The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine and can touch 100 km per hr in 6.1 seconds, the company said.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 13:26 IST

