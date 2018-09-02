Bodies of 14 newborns found in vacant land in south Kolkata

Bodies of 14 newborns in a various stages of were found wrapped in plastic bags in a vacant land in Haridebpur area in southern during a cleaning programme on Sunday, police said.

The bodies wrapped in plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the station area when labourers were cleaning it, a of Police said.

"Some abortion racket operating nearby could be behind it," he said.

Some of the bodies appeared to be in a semi-decomposed state, while a few were fully decomposed, the said.

"We have no clue where from they (the bodies) have come. Going by circumstantial evidences, it seems that they were dumped there as the land was lying abandoned," the said.

and of have reached the spot on receiving information.

