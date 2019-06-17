Boeing, Airbus face off at Paris Air Show amid slowdown

The world's elite are gathering at the Air Show with safety concerns on many minds after two crashes of the popular 737 Max.

The global economic slowdown and trade tensions between the US and other powers are also weighing on the event that opened Monday at

Boeing's said the company is heading into this week's show with "humility" after the crashes in and and Boeing's botched communication over a cockpit warning system in the Max.

Rival is expecting some big orders despite a slow sales year so far, and is likely to unveil its long-range XLR at the show.

The event also is showcasing electric planes, pilotless air taxis and other cutting-edge technology.

