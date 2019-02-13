Pak, Saudi to sign 8 MoUs during Prince Salman's visit

and will sign at least eight MoUs during Crown Mohammad bin Salman's visit to the country,



said on Wednesday.

The is scheduled to arrive on in on Saturday on a two-day trip.

Qureshi addressing media in said that the two sides had done proper homework ahead of the visit, which will probably be the biggest trip by a Saudi royal, in terms of composition and number of entourage, in the history of relations between the two

"We hope that at least eight MoUs will be signed during the high-powered visit," he said.

is our close and trustworthy friend and the relations with the visit of Crown will be improved further, he said.

He said that back-to-back visits of to also helped to improve the bilateral relations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)