Palestinian anger as US ends funding for UN agency
Boko Haram kills at least 30 Nigerian soldiers: military sources

AFP  |  Kano (Nigeria) 

At least 30 Nigerian soldiers were killed in combat with Boko Haram jihadists who overran a military base in the northeast near the border with Niger, two military sources told AFP on Saturday.

Scores of jihadists in trucks stormed the base at Zari village in northern Borno state late Thursday and briefly seized it after a fierce battle in which 30 soldiers were killed, they said.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 19:26 IST

