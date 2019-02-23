Seven girls flee shelter home in Bihar; oppn cry 'conspiracy'

Seven minor girls - five of them said to be former inmates of the shelter home which got embroiled in sex scandal - escaped from a care unit at town in rural in the early hours of Saturday.

Opposition parties flayed the NDA government in Bihar, alleging that five of the girls were "witnesses" in the sex scandal being probed by the under the supervision of the Supreme Court, and claimed their escape was a "conspiracy" hatched by the ruling dispensation to protect "big shots".

"Seven girls have escaped from the shelter home. They are said to have fled after cutting the grill of a window at about 3 am. They were under treatment for their violent behaviour," Social Welfare Department Director told

It is yet to be ascertained whether the girls include former inmates of the Balika Grih, he said.

Hours later, Deputy Inspector General Range Rajesh Kumar reached the spot for inspection and said, "We are conducting investigations taking all possible angles into account."



Sniffer dogs and forensic experts were pressed into service to trace the girls who have fled from the home situated around 100 km from the state capital.

Meanwhile, of the Opposition in state Assembly tweeted: "Five witnesses of the rape case have been made to disappear from shelter home to protect the and the "



Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, who is of the opposition in the Legislative Council, said, " should tell us why he is so scared."The girls went missing a few hours before hearing in the Muzaffarpur case commenced at a where trial was transferred from the north town following a order earlier this month.

slammed the government over the incident.

"It appears that the girls have not flee of their own accord, but their escape has been facilitated by the government since the and the have questioned the role of the in the scandal. should resign as other surviving victims face threat to their lives from him," Kushwaha said in a tweet.

said, "It appears that attempts are being made to save some people in the Muzaffarpur case. The should take note of the disappearance of girls from "



issued a statement from Ranchi, alleging that the chief minister and DGP Gupteshwar Pandey be held accountable for the disappearance of the seven girls "which has been made possible to affect the probe into Muzaffarpur sex scandal".

The scandal had come to light in May last year after an FIR was lodged by the Social Welfare Department based on the social audit report of Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

More than 30 girls were lodged at the shelter home when the scandal came to light and medical examinations confirmed that most of them had been subjected to sexual abuse. The shelter home was subsequently sealed and inmates moved to care units in Madhubani, and Mokama.

The case was later handed over to the on the recommendation of the which, thereafter, also decided to give up the practice of awarding contracts for running shelter homes to state-funded NGOs.

