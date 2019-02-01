Bovine bill to be introduced in Himachal assembly

The cabinet Friday gave its nod to the Bovine Breeding Bill, paving the way for its tabling in the state assembly, an said.

The cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Jai Ram Thakur, the added.

The Bovine Breeding Bill, 2019 will focus on improving the quality of bovines by regulating their breeding activities including use of breeding bulls for production of bovine semen, the said.

It will also focus on processing, storage, sale and distribution of bovine semen and artificial insemination and any other breeding activity related to bovines in the state, the official added.

Reacting to the interim budget presented in Parliament earlier in the day, the state cabinet said the "historic budget" met the expectations of all sections of the society and would set the developmental agenda of the country for years to come.

