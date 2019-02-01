Centre cuts pollution control budget, draws flak from experts

The Centre's decision to cut down the budget on control by 50 per cent this year has drawn criticism from experts who said while the nation reels under severe problem, it was shocking that the government has reduced its budgetary allocation.

The interim budget presented by Minister Friday reduced the budget for abatement from Rs 20 crore in the last fiscal to Rs 10 crore for 2019-20 and has not allocated any amount towards new and

Condemning this move, a member of the city-based think tank (CSE) said the budget was "election friendly" and does not clarify on several taxes associated with

The activists were also enraged about the government barely mentioning about and climate change and not elaborating on financial allocation to the recently-launched National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which aims to reduce by 20-30 per cent by 2024.

Calling the budget a rhetoric, said that by not allocating required money for tackling air pollution, the government has "failed to implement the NCAP" and insulted the national capital which has become a "gas chamber".

"If there is no budget how will the authorities tackle this problem. This budget is rhetoric with elections in mind. They have failed to implement NCAP by not giving any budget regarding it. They have reduced budget which is an insult to the national capital which has already become a is also facing severe air pollution problems," Bansal said.

Sharing the view, Priya Sreenivasan, expert at CSE, said, "It appears to be an election-friendly budget. The renewable sector was awaiting a lot of clarity. The tax clarities in the renewable sector would have been helpful."



Speaking about the amount allocated to pollution abatement, another member-activist of the CSE said neither last year's allocation was insufficient nor this year's.

"Pollution and climate change are big issues. The government needs to have a look at the problem properly. Even NCAP was launched without any budget allocation or framework which should have been mentioned in the budget," Polash Mukherjee, at CSE, said.

The union budget has not changed the budgetary allocation for climate change action plan from last year by keeping it constant at Rs 40 crore.

A statement released by The (TERI) said environment and climate change issues hardly found mention in the budget.

"The minister emphasised on the rejuvenation of rivers and water bodies as among the grand vision for the next 10 years. Increasing the use of bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides and reducing the use of and pesticides is an important aspect of cleaning rivers and water bodies, which the budget could have addressed," it said.

