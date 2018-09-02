Brazilian tried to smuggle cocaine in 64 capsules he had swallowed, held at IGI airport

A Brazilian man has been arrested from here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country Rs 3 crore worth cocaine, which he had swallowed in form of 64 capsules, a statement issued by the customs department on Sunday said.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from via on August 27, it said.

According to the statement, the man had swallowed 64 capsules containing 620 grams of white coloured powder which preliminary narcotics testing has revealed to be worth around Rs 3.1 crore.

The passenger has been arrested and the narcotic seized.

It was the second significant narcotics seizure (in the form of capsules swallowed by passengers) effected by customs officials at

About 1.7 kg of cocaine, worth nearly Rs 10 crore was seized by the customs officials from two foreign passengers



Bolivian and a Kenyan on August 24.

The duo had swallowed about 145 capsules of cocaine, which were extracted at a city-based hospital.

In the hospital, 89 capsules weighing 890 gram, which tested positive for cocaine, were extracted from the Bolivian national. Similarly, 56 capsules, containing 842 gram of cocaine, were extracted from the Kenyan national.

In total, 1.7 kg of was recovered from them.

The foreigners were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

