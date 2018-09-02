16 die, 12 suffer injures in UP rains

As many as 16 people died and 12 were injured in rain-related incidents across in the past 24 hours, officials said Sunday.

On Saturday, bore the maximum brunt of the weather's onslaught, as six people were killed in incidents of lightning strike, while seven were injured.

A statement issued by the office of the UP said Sunday, "Six people lost their lives in Shahjahanpur, while three died in Sitapur district of the state."



"Two people died each in Auraiyya and Amethi. One person each died in Lakhimpur Khiri, and Unnao. All the deaths took place yesterday" it said.

Eighteen animals died in the state and as many as 461 houses/huts were also damaged, the statement said.

In Shahjahanpur, six people, including four children died, in various incidents of lightening strikes, district administration officials said Sunday.

said some youngsters were grazing cattle Saturday in Shamsherpur village under station area, when a sudden downpour forced them to take shelter under a tree.

"Mohit (24), Bablu (5), Anmol (10) and Dablu (11) died when they came in contact with lightning, while three were seriously injured," he said Sunday.

In Nabipur village under station, Vandana, 11, died and in Sikandarpur village, Ashok, 42, died when lightening struck them, Tripathi said.

" has been sent to the spot. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh is being made available to kin of the deceased," he said.

The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination and the injured hospitalised at the district hospital.

