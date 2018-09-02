Notify rules on pet shops in 2 weeks or face action: HC to Centre

The has granted two weeks time to the Centre to notify rules to regulate running of pet shops and warned that failure to do so could invite strict action against officials concerned.

A bench of and Justice V K Rao passed the order after the central government sought two more weeks time to notify the rules.

"Time of two weeks sought by the respondent 1 (Centre) is granted subject to the condition that if the rules are notified by the next date of hearing on September 17, we will consider taking strict action against officials concerned," the court said.

The court was hearing a PIL by animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi, seeking framing of rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to regulate functioning of pet shops.

She has alleged in her plea that animals were subjected to intense cruelty in several pet shops



The high court had earlier also told the central government that it cannot wait "indefinitely" for finalising pet shop rules.

