Four of family killed in accident

Four persons of a family were killed and a minor girl critically injured when their car collided head on with a truck in district of on Sunday.

The incident occurred under Mahuwa Police Station area when the victims were on their way to from Mahuwa town.

The speeding car first jumped the road divider and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bhagwan Sahay (56), his wife (50), their son (35), his 10-year old son Lakshya, the police said, adding, that Deepak's 4-year old daughter sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a hospital in

