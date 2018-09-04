Brief Facebook outage after 'networking issues'

users around the world reported the was briefly inaccessible Monday, with many taking to to voice their frustration.

Reports of issues on the website began around 2100 GMT, with users particularly affected in and

The outage lasted less than 90 minutes before normal service resumed. Some users had read-only access while others were unable to log in.

"Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various services," a said.

"We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

