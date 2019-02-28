'Britain's loneliest dog' finally finds home

A called Hector, branded as the 'loneliest dog in Britain' has finally found a home.

The two-year-old had been in a shelter for over 500 days since he was rescued over welfare concerns in 2017.

Hundreds of people from all over the world offered to re-home him after a campaign by in Exeter, Devon, went viral, the reported.

The lonely lurcher, who spent more than 500 days at the shelter, had been its longest-staying resident.

"We couldn't be happier for him," the shelter said. "We can't stop smiling."



Staff at Little Valley said they were overjoyed their "longest-staying resident had finally found his forever family".

The centre was "inundated" with messages from would-be owners worldwide after its campaign to re-home went viral at the start of February.

The shelter thanked its "amazing supporters" for helping find his "happy ever after".

