British government postpones Brexit vote: official

The British government on Thursday postponed a crucial Brexit vote scheduled for the week starting June 3, following an outcry from hardline Brexiteers over concessions made by Prime Minister Theresa May.
"We will update the house on the publication and introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on our return from the Whitsun recess," government official Mark Spencer told MPs.
