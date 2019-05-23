JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kirron Kher leading in Chandigarh LS seat

MP: Cong leader suffers heart attack at counting centre, dies
Business Standard

British government postpones Brexit vote: official

AFP  |  London 

The British government on Thursday postponed a crucial Brexit vote scheduled for the week starting June 3, following an outcry from hardline Brexiteers over concessions made by Prime Minister Theresa May.

"We will update the house on the publication and introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on our return from the Whitsun recess," government official Mark Spencer told MPs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements