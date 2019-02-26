British opposition raises prospect of second Brexit referendum

Britain's main opposition Party has said it could support a second referendum as the opened the door to postponing the country's exit from the bloc beyond the March 29 deadline.

remains as divided as ever over Brexit, which a narrow majority of voters backed in a June 2016 referendum and speculation that will ask for more time to negotiate its withdrawal has gathered steam in recent days.

British suggested Sunday that parliament may not be able to vote on her deal until March 12, just 17 days before leaves the EU, provoking alarm at home.

said he had discussed the "legal and procedural context of a potential extension" when he met May on Sunday on the sidelines of an EU-Arab summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.

"I believe in the situation we are in, an extension would be a but May still believes she's able to avoid this scenario," Tusk told a closing summit press conference.

The EU has been watching with growing concern the possibility that will crash out of the bloc without a deal, risking chaos on both sides of the Channel.

Speculation is mounting that lawmakers will in a series of votes this week move to delay Britain's withdrawal to avoid a no-deal

The opposition Party on Monday raised the pressure, saying it would put its own plan for Brexit, which calls for Britain to stay in the EU customs union, as part of those votes.

then said if its plan was rejected, it would lend its support to an amendment on holding a second referendum on EU membership -- without specifying a date.

"We are committed to... putting or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging being forced on the country," Labour said in a statement.

Corbyn, a lifelong eurosceptic who supports Brexit, has been highly ambiguous throughout the negotiations even though many of his support a second referendum.

described Corbyn's decision "a significant moment" but added that much would depend on the details of the new policy.

"A second referendum risks deepening the divisions in what is already a deeply divided country. It would prolong Brexit uncertainty for much of the rest of the year. And whatever the outcome, it would not settle the troubled question of Britain's relationship with the EU," it said in an editorial.

On currency markets, sterling rose further on speculation that May could push back the March 29 deadline in a bid to avert a painful no-deal divorce.

Adding to her woes, the reported that a group of 23 dissidents met secretly to discuss how to stop Britain leaving the EU without an agreement, with as many as 15 said to be ready to resign.

Taking a united stand, the EU and its remaining 27 countries have repeatedly rebuffed May's efforts to reopen the Brexit deal struck with her government in November.

Since British lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected deal last month, the Conservative has sought to address their concerns about the text's so-called "backstop" arrangement.

wants the "backstop" -- the clause binding into the EU customs union if a new deal to keep the Irish border open is not found -- to be time-limited or to be allowed to unilaterally end it.

The EU opposes any changes to an arrangement designed to keep the border between British and EU member flowing. It also sees the "backstop" as an for the peace process in the UK province of

however is not budging, though it is offering political reassurances.

Tusk said he told May that "no matter which scenario, all 27 (EU countries) will show maximum understanding and goodwill".

During a press conference Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, May said she believes she can still deliver Brexit on time.

The European Commission, the EU's arm leading the Brexit negotiations, is still working on the assumption that Britain will leave the bloc on March 29, told reporters earlier in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)