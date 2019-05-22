British Steel collapses, costing thousands of jobs

British Steel collapsed on Wednesday after the government said last-ditch talks with its owners failed to secure a financial rescue.

Tim Roache, of the GMB union, described the collapse of Britain's second-biggest steelmaker as "devastating for the thousands of workers" in the UK.

Some 5,000 people are employed by British Steel and an estimated 20,000 more have links to the firm's

Greybull has blamed Brexit strains for its financial collapse, while the faces other uncertainties.

"To do so would be a betrayal of a loyal workforce that has made great sacrifices to make British Steel a success and send economic shockwaves throughout the steel industry, UK and the households of 20,000 workers in the who rely on the steelmaker for their livelihoods."



There are clouds also over the future of Tata Steel's main European operations based in the UK after German recently scrapped merger plans with the Indian giant.

A deal was seen as positive for in that employs more than 4,000 staff.

Following the merger collapse, said it would slash 6,000 jobs worldwide in a structural shakeup.

British Steel is owned by investment firm Greybull Capital, who founded the maker in 2016 after snapping up assets from

include plates, rails for railways, sections used in construction, and wire rod. The latter can be used as for infrastructure like suspension bridges or filaments for to give rigidity.

