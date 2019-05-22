Massive military crackdown against militants in Arunachal: Rijiju

Wednesday said security forces in have launched a massive operation against the insurgents who killed an and 10 others in the state.

He said when members of local community are involved in insurgent activities and maintain links with militants, the security operations can result in collateral damage.

"A massive military operation has been launched by the security forces in eastern Arunachal Pradesh," Rijiju said in a post.

Suspected NSCN militants on Tuesday gunned down sitting and (NPP) candidate for the state assembly polls, Tirong Aboh and 10 others, including his son, in district in eastern

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, asserted that unless the local people cooperate, military action alone cannot be a permanent solution.

"When some members of the local community are involved in insurgent activities and maintain links with them, the security operations would result in collateral damage which becomes an issue of human rights. Some people will only question and blame the security forces but never condemn the acts of insurgents," he said.

The Union for Home said some people talk against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), "which is only brought for providing better security to the citizens".

"Since 1997-98, politicians and other important people are primarily responsible as they fall prey to the pressure and at times take the help of insurgents. It is time to take a tough stand and everyone should come together and say no to violence and insurgent groups. If we all stand unitedly, we shall overcome," he said.

Many political parties and groups in the Northeast and have been demanding the repeal of the AFSPA, which gives special powers to the armed forces to shoot or arrest any suspect and carry out searches in any premises without warrants.

Expressing shock over the brutal killing of the and 10 others, Rijiju said in the last few years, security situation in the entire has improved, but the two incidents in district this election have spoilt the atmosphere.

of Arunachal Pradesh Police S B K Singh said Tuesday that the units had launched massive combing operations in the area to nab the perpetrators.

Senior police officers of and neighbouring Changlang districts have reached Khonsa to supervise and coordinate with various security agencies for the operations, Singh said.

The Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh were held along with the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

