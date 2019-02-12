Brother not married, so sister has come:Shah on Cong 'dynasty'

Targeting the Gandhi family, Shah Tuesday claimed the prime minister's seat is reserved "by birth" in the Congress, wondering if a worker from that party could ever think of occupying the top post.

As the "brother" (Rahul Gandhi) has not married, so now the "sister" (Priyanka Gandhi) has come (in the political arena), Shah said.

Shah claimed that in the BJP, a like him could rise to the rank of party and a 'chaiwala' (Modi) could became the

"I was a of the I rose to be the party The chaiwala has become the of the country, rising through the ranks," Shah said, addressing party workers here.

"Can any from ever think of becoming the In that party that seat is reserved by birth," he said.

A worker need not take birth in a specific family to occupy high posts, he added.

Priyanka Gandhi was last month appointed AICC general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East by president Rahul Gandhi, ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

