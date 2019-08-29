BSE ties up with Steel Users Federation of India for steel futures

Stock exchange on Thursday said it has signed a pact with the Users Federation of India (SUFI) to work towards enlisting futures and help in stronger and transparent trade.

" and SUFI will work towards enlisting steel futures in both long and flat segments. This will bring in stability, avert risks and facilitate a level-playing field to one and all players," the bourse said in a release.

"The tie-up is a key step for moving forward, opening new avenues and opportunities for the growth of steel in India," MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chouhan said.

Commenting on the pact, Nikunj Turakhia, President, SUFI said: "This move brings equal chances for everyone to invest in steel futures. This much-needed public participation will enable the sector to offer increased employment opportunities as well.