BSF, cops on alert to check Rohingya infiltration: Tripura DGP

The and the have increased vigilance along India- border to check infiltration of Rohingya Muslims, of Police (DGP) Akhil Kumar Shukla said Wednesday, two days after 30 refugees were apprehended at Churaibari in

The immigrants, including 12 children, were on their way to Guwahati from Agartala in a bus Monday, when the Police held them at Churaibari in Assam's district, about 200 km from here.

They were sent to jail by a district court Tuesday.

Last week, 31 Rohingyas were holed up behind the barbed wire fencing along the boundary in Tripura, as the border guards of both sides debated over their status.

"The (BSF) and the have been put on alert to ensure that no new enter into our territory through the India-Bangla international border," Shukla said.

shares 856-km-long border with

C L Belwa, the deputy general of ( Frontier), said Rohingyas make their way to through different routes in the east and then move to other parts of the country for job and livelihood.

The refugees, who were apprehended at Churaibari on Tuesday, had actually entered through Assam, he said.

"They had come to to work in brick kilns, but their livelihood issues were not solved here so they were returning to again," told

The 31 Rohingya Muslims, who were holed up in no-man's land since January 18, have been handed over to by the after talks with (BGB) failed.

They underwent a medical check-up and were later produced before a court in district which sent them to 14-day judicial custody Tuesday.

More than 700,000 fled Myanmar's Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh since August 2017 after a military crackdown, triggering a massive refugee crisis.

In October 2017, the had urged all states to take immediate steps to identify and monitor Rohingya immigrants.

