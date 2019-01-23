BSNL, French firm join hands to offer data services through SMS

State-run telecom firm has partnered with French company to offer data connectivity through in areas where there is no or signal breaks.

Both the companies signed business partnership agreement on Tuesday evening to jointly market the service in

"We were trying to get based on our own but learnt that has already developed this technology and has been given patent for it. This technology is very good to support operations of apps when there is no Internet connection," told after signing the pact.

The technology will be embedded in mobile apps. The app will send command to server in case it does not get data connectivity for SMS-based connectivity.

"Be-Bound server will facilitate connectivity after getting command from the app. The app will also send SMS from user's account because for connectivity we need to send sms to and fro. We know that there is limit of 100 SMS per day per subscriber which is sufficient for this service," Be-Bound said.

The company has commercially launched the service in and is running a pilot in African countries as well.

"We are in talks with some of the apps and seeing traction from firms in BFSI segment, logistics and others. We have done proof of concept with some of them and now soon convert them into commercial agreement," Sachdev said.

