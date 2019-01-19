JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Four nuns, survivor seek Kerala CM's intervention on transfer issue

Indonesia cleric to be freed despite holding to radicalism
Business Standard

BSP-SP alliance started the process to uproot BJP govt: Mishra

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra Saturday said the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh has started the process of uprooting the "anti-Dalit" and "anti-Minority" NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing the opposition parties rally here he said the mega rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a sequence of the process of SP-BSP coming together to defeat the BJP led government at the Centre.

He said this "successful" rally has put its stamp that in order to keep safe Baba Saheb Ambedkar's constitution it is necessary to defeat the BJP government.

Mishra, who participated in the opposition rally as an emissary of BSP chief Mayawati sat next to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on the dais.

He said the BJP which came to power by showing "false dreams" to the people, after coming to power it initiated "anti-people" policies like demonetization and GST which caused lot of "hardship" to common people, particularly dalits and minorities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements