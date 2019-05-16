BTS transform into The Beatles on Stephen Colbert's show

Popular Korean pop band, channelised The Beatles spirit and stepped into the shoes of the iconic music group in their first appearance on The Late Show with

The BTS, who have risen to become an international sensation, are frequently compared to The Fab Four thanks to the similarities in their graph as the new torchbearers of pop genre.

The seven member Korean group, which consists of Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope, paid tributes to music legends John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison's memorable Ed performance, back in 1964.

The sensations were dressed up in matching suits for a black-and-white broadcast at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

The host put his best foot forward as the late show presenter Sullivan himself.

While introducing the band members, Colbert said they were a fine group of youngsters and can also be called "fab seven", adding "it's got a nice ring to it".

He, as Sullivan, reintroduced each band member by their nicknames, which all happen to be "the cute one".

The talked about their love for The Beatles and also sang a rendition to their classic "Hey Jude".

They later performed their hit "Boys with Luv". The song also features Halsey.

