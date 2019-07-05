Budget will speed up metro project work, benefit traders: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Friday hailed the Union Budget, saying it will speed up work on the Metro rail project and benefit traders in the city.

The Budget presented by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, allocated a grant of Rs 414.70 crore for Delhi, as against Rs 50 crore in the last fiscal.

"The budget will speed up the Delhi Metro project," Tiwari said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader welcomed Sitharaman's push to promote electric vehicles (Evs) through various policy measures, saying it will help in solving the problem of air pollution in the national capital.

Sitharaman proposed lowering of GST on EVs from 12 to 5 per cent along with income tax reduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loans to purchase such vehicles.

Tiwari said the Narendra Modi government has taken measures to empower the poor, farmers, Dalits, youth and women of the country.

In the next five years, this empowerment will help in the development of the country, he said.

