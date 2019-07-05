Kejriwal writes to LG Baijal, seeks fair probe into Windsor Place road accident

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to direct the city police commissioner to carry out a fair probe into a fatal road accident at Windsor Place on June 30.

A 36-year-old man, Dheeraj, was killed in the incident after being hit by a speeding car.

Kejriwal also wrote to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev asking him to get magisterial enquiry done in this case and ensure that police conducts a fair and expeditious investigation.

The move came after the deceased's brother met the chief minister and submitted a written complaint to him. He said it was not a case of road accident and alleged that Dheeraj was instead "murdered" as the car "deliberately" hit his vehicle.

In letters to the LG and CS, Kejriwal said the CCTV footage of the incident indicates towards the possibility of murder of Dheeraj.

"After watching the video footage provided by the applicant, I am of the view that, prima facie, the allegations levelled are not completely unfounded.

"Commissioner of Police may kindly be directed to carry out a fair, thorough and expeditious investigation in this case," Kejriwal said in his letter to Baijal.

Dheeraj was on his scooter going towards the India Gate when a black car hit him from the rear at Windsor Place at 5.45 am on June 30, police said.

