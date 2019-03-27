Bumrah still being assessed for Mumbai Indians' next IPL match against RCB

The condition of Jasprit Bumrah's injured shoulder has certainly improved but there is still no certainty over India's international's participation in Mumbai Indians' next IPL match against

"As we all know, Bumrah was out there yesterday warming up and took a few catches. He has recovered well today and looks fit," a member from Mumbai Indians' management told reporters at the here.

"He will be assessed after today's (training) session," the official added.

Bumrah was seen bowling in the nets to the top-order batsmen for sometime. On Tuesday, he ran along with his team-mates for nearly 20 minutes and participated in a catching drill but did not bowl. He did some catching practice and looked comfortable.

He had suffered an injury on his left shoulder after he landed awkwardly while fielding during Sunday's IPL contest against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

said Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world.

" is one of the best bowlers in the world. I am sure Bumrah is going to come back strong. You know he is one of the best death bowlers in the world," he added.