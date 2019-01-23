Fresh snowfall in tourist spots of Himachal

Fresh snowfall was reported in the major tourist towns in Himachal Pradesh, the said.

said Shimla received 44.5 cm snowfall, Manali 30 cm, Kalpa 39.6 cm and Seobagh 1 cm. These areas recieved snow from 5.30 pm on Tuesday to 8.30 am Wednesday.

Dalhousie recorded 60 cm snow, Kufri 55 cm, Keylong 33 cm and Kalpa received 39.6 cm snowfall during the period.

Several places in the state recorded rainfall from 2 mm in Chamba to 53.2 mm in Dharamshala, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie, Kufri, Manali and Chail were minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, minus 2.7 degrees, minus 1.6 degrees and minus 0.7 degrees Celsius respectively Wednesday, he added.

district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state, recording low of minus 11 degrees Celsius, the said, adding the minimum temperatures in Kalpa was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was zero degree Celsius, he said adding that it was minus 1 degree Celsius in Mandi and Seobagh each.

In Kinnaur, power supply has been disrupted since Tuesday evening due to failure of 220 KV and 66 KV grids, a said.

Kinnaur was witnessing heavy snowfall since Tuesday due to which all link roads were blocked, the said, adding even the (HRTC) buses were going only to Tapri.

