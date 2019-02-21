JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Noida's state-of-art bus terminal expected to be ready by June 30

Higher reaches of Kashmir reach fresh snowfall
Business Standard

Snowfall in Manali, hailstorm in Shimla intensify cold conditions in HP

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

A fresh bout of snowfall in Manali, and hailstorm in Shimla and other parts have intensified cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Manali in Kullu district received 11 cm of snowfall from 5.30 pm on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday, the MeT office in Shimla said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa got 14 cm of snow during the period, it added.

Kinnaur's Pooh received 3 to 4 inches of snowfall on Wednesday night, a district official said.

Several areas in mid and lower hills and plains witnessed hailstorm and thunderstorm, it added.

The minimum temperature in Manali and Kufri was recorded at minus 1.4 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, it said adding Kalpa had a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Shimla and Dalhousie was 4.2 and 1.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements