Snowfall in Manali, hailstorm in Shimla intensify cold conditions in HP

A fresh bout of snowfall in Manali, and hailstorm in and other parts have intensified cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh, the said on Thursday.

in district received 11 cm of snowfall from 5.30 pm on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday, the in said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa got 14 cm of snow during the period, it added.

Kinnaur's Pooh received 3 to 4 inches of snowfall on Wednesday night, a said.

Several areas in mid and lower hills and plains witnessed hailstorm and thunderstorm, it added.

The minimum temperature in and Kufri was recorded at minus 1.4 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, it said adding Kalpa had a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in and Dalhousie was 4.2 and 1.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)