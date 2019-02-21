Snowfall in Manali, hailstorm in Shimla intensify cold conditions in HP

-
ALSO READ
Shimla, Manali turn white again; tourists make merry
Dalhousie, Kufri, Manali get fresh snowfall; minimum temperature dips in HP
Most parts of HP reel under severe cold conditions; Manali shivers at 5.6 deg C
Himachal turns white, tourists enjoy hurling snowballs
Fresh snowfall in tourist spots of Himachal
-
A fresh bout of snowfall in Manali, and hailstorm in Shimla and other parts have intensified cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
Manali in Kullu district received 11 cm of snowfall from 5.30 pm on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday, the MeT office in Shimla said.
Kinnaur's Kalpa got 14 cm of snow during the period, it added.
Kinnaur's Pooh received 3 to 4 inches of snowfall on Wednesday night, a district official said.
Several areas in mid and lower hills and plains witnessed hailstorm and thunderstorm, it added.
The minimum temperature in Manali and Kufri was recorded at minus 1.4 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius respectively.
Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, it said adding Kalpa had a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Shimla and Dalhousie was 4.2 and 1.4 degrees Celsius.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU