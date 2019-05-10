Defamation complaint filed against Manoj Tiwari for calling slapping of Arvind Kejriwal staged

An volunteer has filed a criminal defamation complaint against BJP's Lok Sabha candidate and for allegedly defaming him as one who assaulted during a poll rally.

The complainant has also sought the prosecution of Tiwari and Khurana for alleged criminal conspiracy to defame by terming the incident as "staged" by Kejriwal.

The matter is listed before for May 13.

In his complaint filed by Mohd Irsad, Sushil Kumar accused Tiwari of making "false" and "frivolous" statements with the intention to "malign the image of the complainant and amongst the electorate of Delhi".

"Accused number 1 (Tiwari) made an oral statement and accused number 2 (Khurana) made a written imputation on his account concerning the complainant and the AAP intending to harm the reputation of the complainant," the complaint said.

The was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red T-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him before being pulled off the vehicle during a roadshow in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Saturday.

The attacker was arrested and Police has filed an FIR under relevant sections.

If convicted, the accused may get a maximum two year jail term.

