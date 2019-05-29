Bye Niki': Austria says farewell to F1 icon Lauda

Thousands thronged Vienna's landmark cathedral Wednesday to mourn legend and Austrian national hero at a ceremony to be attended by a host of F1 stars including world champion

The casket arrived at St. in the city's historic centre with a police motorcade. Pallbearers, followed by Lauda's family, carried the coffin inside as bells rang out and thousands gathered in pouring rain outside.

The three-time F1 world champion, who came back from a horrific crash and founded several airlines, died on May 20 at the age of 70.

"The whole world says today: Bye, Niki!" tabloid said on its front page. Lauda's widow along with two of his sons put his helmet on top of the brown casket, which stood next to flower wreaths and a portrait of the Austrian sporting his signature cap hiding scars from the 1976 crash.

Mourners then slowly filed past to bid a final farewell, taking photos and laying flowers, with the queue stretching well out of the cathedral into nearby streets. - 'An example for Austria' - ============================



A public mass will take place later Wednesday. The funeral itself is private and details for it have been kept under wraps.

Some 500 VIP guests are expected to attend the mass, including Hamilton and other heavyweights such as German and chief

There will also be hundreds more seats and 3,000 standing places open to the general public.

It is the first time a sports star has received such an honour at the Gothic Roman Catholic cathedral, a distinction previously accorded only to prominent personalities like the of Vienna, Cardinal Franz Koenig, and the former of the Austrian-Hungarian empire,

Among the thousands of mourners, some sporting caps, was Roland, a 41-year-old from

Waiting in line outside the cathedral, he told AFP that was "an example for Austria".

"Even though he faced very difficult circumstances, he never complained," he said. Many had travelled from across the country and even further afield abroad to attend the funeral.

Johann, a 70-year-old retiree from state who used to work as a Air technician, described Lauda as a "strict but fair" employer.

Imre Varga, 63, came all the way from for the ceremony. She said she would watch Lauda on Austrian television, which people in the western part of her country had been "lucky" to receive in Communist times.

"During the Iron Curtain he was always a for us... He was unreachable, like a God, to us," she told AFP.

Lauda won the drivers' in 1975 and 1977 with and in 1984 with Even after retiring as a race driver, Lauda remained a fixture on the circuit. Most recently, as at F1 since 2012, he was instrumental in bringing in Hamilton, sparking a run of success for the team.

The Briton won Sunday, which he described as the "hardest race I think I've ever had".

- Favourite songs -



===================Former F1 drivers of and France's are expected to speak, as is Austrian and former and Austrian-born

During the mass, songs, reportedly Lauda's favourites, including "Amazing Grace", "Fast Car" by and John Lennon's "Imagine" will be played. Lauda died at the in Switzerland, nine months after he underwent a lung transplant.

He had struggled with health issues since miraculously surviving the 1976 crash that saw his car engulfed in flames at the Nuerburgring in Lauda also underwent kidney transplants.

One of the kidneys was donated by his last wife. Lauda married the former flight attendant in 2008 and they had twins, a boy and a girl, in 2009.

Lauda also has three other sons from previous relationships. Besides racing, Lauda's second passion was aviation. He founded and then sold several airlines with his latest, Laudamotion, going to in 2018.

It is not clear where Lauda will be laid to rest. The family reportedly has turned down an offer by the city of to receive a "grave of honour" in the city's vast

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)