Three arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing work visas for UAE: Police

Three cousins who allegedly duped people by promising them work visas for UAE were arrested by the police, officials said Wednesday.

All three were arrested from Chandigarh last week. The trio used to put out advertisement in local newspapers in promising people of arranging work visas for UAE.

The accused have been identified as (35), (38) and (31) - all residents of

They had duped ten people of several lakhs.

"The three cousins concealed their real identity and took hefty amounts from the victims. However, the accused have refunded the entire cheated amount to each victim after court's intervention," Sanjay Bhatia, of Police (IGI Airport) said.

The complaint filed by Immigration officials on May 27, 2017 alleged that 10 passengers, intending to go in UAE on work visa were found roaming at T-3 and eventually their were scrutinized.

It was further alleged that Protector of Emigrants (POE) sticker and Departure Stamp affixed in each of the passport were fake and forged, the said.

These 10 passengers were examined and their respective statements were recorded.

The victim revealed that they saw an advertisement in the local edition of a newspaper in regarding facilitation of work visa for following which they contacted the advertiser on the given mobile numbers and met the said agents in Chandigarh, the added.

All the including e-Visa, air tickets and POE stickers were provided to each of them by agents for a amount of Rs 50,000 each. However, these were found to be fake and forged, the said.

The accused Rakesh impersonated himself as Rajeev, as Abhinash Sharma and Gagandeep as Manish.

One fake voter ID of Abhinash Sharma has also been recovered, police said.

