3 members of family hacked to death

Three members of a family, including a 3-year-old child, were hacked to death inside the premises of their home in Kokrajhar district, police said Thursday.

Only a six-year-old girl of the family survived unhurt after it was attacked on Wednesday night at Mukhi village under Fakiragram police station limits.

Neighbours found the bodies in the courtyard of their house this morning.

It appeared that Tipul Rai (34), his wife Marami (25) and their daughter Anjumoni (3) were killed with a machete, police said.

Their other daughter Kabita Rai survived.

Villagers said the Tipul used to work a daily labourer.

Police said they have started an investigation and no one was arrested.

