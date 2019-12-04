5-star hotel to come up in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, cabinet gives go ahead

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved monetisation of land at Pragati Maidan in the heart of the national capital for building a five-star hotel.
The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which manages the Pragati Maidan, will undertake a mega project to redevelop the land into a world class International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
ITPO will transfer 3.7 acres of land at Pragati Maidan on a 99-year fixed lease for developing the 5-star hotel.
A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for development and operation of a five-star hotel with modern amenities.
