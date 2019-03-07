JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Paswan hails clearance of ordinance on university faculty quota
Business Standard

Cabinet nod for India-Germany MoU for occupational safety and health

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet Thursday approved an agreement between India and Germany on cooperation in the field of occupational safety and health, an official statement said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was renewed in November last year.

The collaboration till date has immensely helped in adopting the modern training techniques and tools on various aspects of occupational safety and health (OSH) in different sectors of economic activity, the release said.

Under the MoU, the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) through the International Social Security Association (ISSA) is bringing in the know-how to meet OSH challenges, especially in the construction and manufacturing sector.

"Also, it will benefit the large work force by improving their safety and health, and preventing occupational injuries and diseases," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements