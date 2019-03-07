Cabinet nod for India-Germany MoU for occupational safety and health

-
ALSO READ
Central trade unions boycott tripartite meeting on labour code on safety, health
OSH India 2018: Augmenting Awareness and Necessity of Well-being at Workplace
DLF's 11 commercial projects get British Safety Council awards
Air pollution kills 600,000 children each year: WHO
Exposure to road traffic noise may up obesity risk: Study
-
The Union Cabinet Thursday approved an agreement between India and Germany on cooperation in the field of occupational safety and health, an official statement said.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was renewed in November last year.
The collaboration till date has immensely helped in adopting the modern training techniques and tools on various aspects of occupational safety and health (OSH) in different sectors of economic activity, the release said.
Under the MoU, the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) through the International Social Security Association (ISSA) is bringing in the know-how to meet OSH challenges, especially in the construction and manufacturing sector.
"Also, it will benefit the large work force by improving their safety and health, and preventing occupational injuries and diseases," it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU