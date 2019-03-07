Uttarakhand CM launches free milk scheme for anganwadi children

-
ALSO READ
CM Rawat lays foundation stone for Doon-Mussoorie ropeway project
Uttarakhand govt insensitive to families affected by hooch tragedy: Congress
Uttarakhand developing 13 new hill stations: CM
Investors Summit: Rawat urges biz leaders to invest in Uttarakhand
Air ambulance service to start in U'khand soon: CM Rawat
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launched the Mukhyamantri Anchal Amrit Yojana here Thursday, under which 2.5 lakh children at 20,000 Anganwadi kendras in the state will be given 100 ml milk twice a week for free.
Flavoured, sweet, skimmed milk powder will be made available to the 20,000 Anganwadi kendras across the state under the Amrit Yojana, Rawat said.
"Healthy children alone can make the country's future healthy and secure," the chief minister said.
Speaking at the launch event, state Co-operative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the scheme was a big gift for the children. Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development Rekha Arya termed it as a major step towards fighting malnutrition in the state.
As many as 18,000 children suffer from malnutrition in Uttarakhand, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU