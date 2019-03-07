Uttarakhand CM launches free milk scheme for anganwadi children

Chief launched the Mukhyamantri Anchal Amrit Yojana here Thursday, under which 2.5 lakh children at 20,000 kendras in the state will be given 100 ml milk twice a week for free.

Flavoured, sweet, skimmed milk powder will be made available to the 20,000 kendras across the state under the Amrit Yojana, said.

"Healthy children alone can make the country's future healthy and secure," the chief said.

Speaking at the launch event, state Co-operative Dhan Singh said the scheme was a big gift for the children. Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development termed it as a major step towards fighting malnutrition in the state.

As many as 18,000 children suffer from malnutrition in Uttarakhand, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)