Campaign ends in Jharkhand for third phase

Curtains came down on campaigning on Friday for the third phase of polling in four seats of Jharkhand to be held on May 12.

A total 66,85,401 voters of Giridih, Dhanbad, and (ST) constituencies are eligible to decide the fate of 67 candidates in Sunday's election.

Twenty-three candidates are in the fray in seat, followed by 20 in Dhanbad, 15 in and nine in (ST).

The polling will be held between 7 am to 4 pm in 8,300 polling stations in the four constituencies.

Chandraprakash Choudhary, the and BJP-led NDA candidate, is pitted against (JMM) MLA Jagarnath Mahato seat.

Sitting P N Singh is facing candidate from while another BJP parliamentarian B B Mahato is contesting against JMM MLA Champai Soren from

Former Madhu Koda's wife has been nominated by the from (ST) against the BJP's state unit

The JMM and the are part of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Jharkhand.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections, police sources said.

Polling for the first two phases in the state were held on April 29 and May 6. The last phase will be conducted on May 19.

