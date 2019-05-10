Dilip Buildcon Q4 profit at Rs 219.9 cr

Road construction firm Friday reported a marginal rise of 1.1 per cent in standalone profit at Rs 219.91 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 217.35 crore in the year-ago period, Dilip Buildcon said in a filing to the BSE.

The standalone total income during January-March quarter increased to Rs 2,590.01 crore from Rs 2,561.96 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon is a full service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads and bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings.

