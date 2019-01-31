West Indies women spoil Pakistan's 100th T20I celebration with 71-run win in 1st match

The visiting women's team spoiled Pakistan's 100th T20I celebrations with a convincing 71-run victory in the first match of the three-game series at the here Thursday.

In a match that was played under heavy security, blasted an unbeaten 90, while Chedean Nation hit a 50 not out to share an unbroken third-wicket partnership that helped score 160 for two after electing to bat first.

The visitors then bowled out the home side for 89 in 18 overs with fast bowler taking 3 for 29 in the match which is the first on soil by the West Indian women's team since 2004.

The West Indians are without their regular captain, who opted out of the tour because of security concerns.

Only Pakistan's skipper, Bismah Maroof put up some resistance by scoring a run-a-ball 38 with five boundaries with Javaria Khan contributing 19 runs.

Dottin displayed some big power hitting skills by smashing 62 in the last five overs with Nation, who made 36 of these runs.

Dottin ended up with a 60-balls 90 studded with four sixes and eight fours.

The team had hoped to celebrate their 100th T20 international with a win and a post match party but the end result left even head coach, crestfallen.

"I am disappointed. I feel that the team can do a lot better, they need to take responsibility collectively," he said.

"We have worked hard and maybe it was the nerves of playing a big game for the first time in 14 years at home. I hope we will have a better performance in the upcoming games."



West Indies, the 2016 World T20 Champions, play the second match on Friday at the same venue followed by the third T20I on Sunday.

The Board has provided state level security for the team.

The two teams will also play a ODI series in UAE in February.

Both teams observed a minute's silence before the match in memory of Sharmeen Khan, a former Pakistan women's team captain who is considered one of the main pioneers in promoting women's in the country.

Sharmeen was the in an unofficial series when West Indies visited the country in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)