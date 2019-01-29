Canada's foreign minister says why China envoy fired

Canada's said Monday the country's to was fired because he expressed views that were contrary to the federal government's position on the detention of a Chinese tech

said the central job of an is to represent accurately the government's position. She said didn't do that and that is why his position was untenable.

Freeland and have stressed that is the subject of a legal proceeding that is not politically motivated. The US wants Meng extradited to face charges that she committed fraud by misleading banks about Huawei's business dealings in

But McCallum told the Star Friday it would be "great" if the US dropped its extradition request. That came a day after he issued a statement saying he misspoke about the case earlier in the week and regretted saying Meng has a strong case against extradition. Canada's confirmed late Monday that officials had received the formal US request for Meng's extradition to the

The arrest of the daughter of Huawei's founder at on December 1 has led to the worst relations between and since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

detained two Canadians shortly after her arrest in an apparent attempt to pressure to release her. A also sentenced a third Canadian to death in a sudden retrial of a drug case, overturning a 15-year prison term handed down earlier.

McCallum told Chinese-language media in the area last week that the extradition of Meng to the US "would not be a happy outcome." But on Thursday he walked back the remarks before doubling down again Friday.

McCallum's remarks surprised many and fueled speculation that might be trying to send a signal to China to reduce tensions. But Trudeau clearly had enough after the spoke off script again and fired him Friday night.

Trudeau has been calling leaders around the world in a campaign to win the release of the two detained Canadians and seek clemency for the Canadian facing the death penalty.

Many countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia, have issued statements in support.

"We are deeply grateful to the for its assistance and for its steadfast commitment to the rule of law," US said at a conference to announce new charges against on Monday.

Whitaker was joined by other Cabinet officials, including and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)