Kerala Focus paper released

Vijayan Tuesday released the 'State Focus Paper' on exploitable credit potential prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development here.

Inaugurating the 'State Credit Seminar 2019-20', Vijayan said his government intends to rebuild a state which can withstand calamities like the deluge which faced last year.

"We need to restore the livelihood which was lost to many people in the state. We intend to rebuild the state which can withstand further calamities like the one which we faced last year," Vijayan said.

He also said the rebuilding exercise must be undertaken by utilising the knowledge from across the world.

"By the development of Kerala, we mean a comprehensive development based on social justice which reaches out to every aspect of the society," Vijayan said, adding it was not possible to compare with other places in

In other states, development might be focused at a major city and areas around it, he said.

"But that's not the situation in Kerala. From the northern end to the southern end of the state, from hills to the sea shore, we have a similar kind of standard of living," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)