Canada's prime minister fires his ambassador to China

fired Canada's to after the said it would be "great" if the US dropped its request for a Chinese arrested in

said Saturday that he had asked for and accepted John McCallum's resignation Friday night.

McCallum made the remark to Star on Friday. That came a day after he issued a statement saying he misspoke about the case earlier in the week and regretted saying has a strong case against

The arrest of the daughter of the of at 1 severely damaged between and

The US wants her extradited to face charges that she committed fraud by misleading banks about Huawei's business dealings in "Last night I asked for and accepted John McCallum's resignation as Canada's to China," said in a statement.

Trudeau said Jim Nickel, the deputy at the in Beijing, would represent his government in He thanked McCallum, a former in Trudeau's Cabinet, for his 20 years of public service.

China detained two Canadians shortly after Meng's arrest in an apparent attempt to pressure to release her. A also sentenced a Canadian to death in a sudden retrial of a drug case, overturning a 15-year prison term handed down earlier.

McCallum told Chinese media in the area earlier in the week that the of Meng to the "would not be a happy outcome."



He suggested the case was politically motivated and said the US could make a trade deal with China in which it would no longer seek her extradition, and two Canadian detained in China could then be released.

But on Thursday McCallum walked back the remarks and said he "misspoke."



Trudeau had earlier dismissed calls to fire McCallum, but he clearly had enough after the spoke off script again. Trudeau and Foreign have stressed that can't interfere politically in the case.

The of the opposition Conservative Party, Andrew Scheer, said McCallum should have been fired days ago because his remarks raised concerns about the politicization of the Meng case.

Scheer said McCallum caused damage to Canada's reputation by delivering different messages through different media on different days.

McCallum's remarks surprised many and fueled speculation that Canada might be trying to send a signal to China to reduce tensions.

A year ago, McCallum also made controversial comments about how Canada had more in common with China than the under Trump.

McCallum has strong personal ties to China, and he pointed out to Chinese-language media this week that his wife is of Chinese ethnicity and his three sons have Chinese spouses.

Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian to China, said he felt bad for McCallum but said it was the right thing to do.

"What is worse is this is happening in the middle of the crisis when we need all-hands on deck," Saint-Jacques said.

He said the Chinese will now know that McCallum was not speaking for the

Roland Paris, a former foreign policy adviser to Trudeau, said "Mr. McCallum's remarks were continuing to cause confusion about Canada's position.

On a matter of this importance, the has to speak with a single, clear voice." Robert Bothwell, a at the University of Toronto, said it is not an ambassador's job to speak out of turn.

"Of course, McCallum can obviously take refuge in arguing that what he said was largely true, but he can't escape the fact that it wasn't his job to say it. It does underline the hazards of sending a to do a diplomat's job," Bothwell said.

Saint-Jacques said he spoke to China's general in on Thursday who reported that China is furious at Canada for arresting Meng on behalf of the U.S., which is involved in a trade talks with China.

Saint-Jacques said the general told him he thinks a Canadian delegation should visit for talks. Saint-Jacques believes Canada should appoint a to try to resolve the crisis.

Trudeau and Freeland have stressed that Canada has an extradition treaty with the U.S. that it must respect.

The declined comment on McCallum.

Meng is out on bail in awaiting her extradition proceedings. The US has until Wednesday to submit paperwork for the extradition request.

Huawei has close ties to and is considered one of the country's most successful international enterprises.

